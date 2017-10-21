Sports

Idaho St. rolls Portland St. 59-30 with almost 700 yards

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 5:33 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho

Tanner Gueller threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and Idaho State collected 697 total yards of offense to beat winless Portland State 59-30 Saturday in Big Sky Conference action.

Ty Flanagan ran 21 times for 108 yards and four touchdowns, James Madison had 23 for 160 and a score while Mitch Gueller had four receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown for Idaho State (4-4, 2-3).

Portland State (0-7, 0-4) posted its only lead of the game at 2-0 when the Vikings defense forced a safety after the Bengals fumbled and recovered the ball in its own end zone on Idaho State's first offensive play.

Flanagan ran for 4-yard score to put the Bengals up 10-2 before Jalani Eason threw a 31-yard score to Trent Riley to reduce the Vikings' deficit to 10-9. Flanagan recorded his second TD on a 2-yard run, and Andre Petties-Wilson kept Portland State in it with a 77-yard scoring run.

Idaho State's defense stiffened, and Gueller threw two quick scores to Hagen Graves and Mitch Gueller and built a 31-16 halftime lead that wasn't challenged.

Eason threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

