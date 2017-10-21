Kennesaw State cheerleaders take a knee to continue protest

Four of the five Kennesaw State cheerleaders who took a knee three weeks ago during the Kennesaw State football game, take a knee once again out of sight of the fans under the visitors' bleachers, during the national anthem before an NCAA college football game between Kennesaw State and Gardner-Webb, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga. The cheerleaders are kneeling in protest police brutality. The Marietta Daily Journal via AP Kelly J. Huff