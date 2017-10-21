Sports

Charlotte goes for 2 in OT, wins first game, 25-24

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 7:17 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Hasaan Klugh ran for a touchdown in overtime then caught the 2-point conversion on a flea flicker to lift Charlotte to its first win of the season, 25-24 over UAB on Saturday night.

After scoring from a yard out on a keeper, Klugh took the snap on the conversion, handed off the ball, which was flipped to Chris Montgomery, who passed to a wide-open Klugh in the right side of the end zone.

The 49ers (1-7, 1-3 Conference USA) trailed 17-0 late in the third quarter before Klugh rushed 9 yards for a score, threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Trent Bostick, and Nigel Macauley kicked a 24-yard field goal. The tying drive was set up by Ben DeLuca, who stripped the ball from Spencer Brown and returned it to the UAB 31.

Klugh was 14-of-28 passing for 154 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He added 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

A.J. Erdely threw for 182 yards and a score and rushed for 41 yards and two touchdowns for the Blazers (4-3, 2-2).

