Guice leads No. 24 LSU over Ole Miss 40-24

AP Sports Writer

October 21, 2017 8:46 PM

OXFORD, Miss.

Derrius Guice ran for a season-high 276 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 24 LSU over Mississippi 40-24 on Saturday night.

LSU (6-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) has won three straight games, all in conference play. Danny Etling threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and coach Ed Orgeron won in his return as a head coach to Oxford.

The 5-foot-11, 218-pound Guice ran for 126 yards in the first half, which was already good enough for his season high. It was the biggest reason the Tigers had a 13-6 by halftime and the junior was far from finished.

Guice said the LSU players were well aware of Orgeron's history at Ole Miss and that gave the team some extra emotion. Orgeron was the Ole Miss coach from 2005-07 before being fired after having a 10-25 record over three seasons.

"Come out fighting, come out with your fists up and leave with your fists up," Guice said. "It's one of those games. Coach O didn't talk about it a lot, but we knew we had to pull it off for him."

Ole Miss (3-4, 1-3) came into the game with the SEC's most prolific passing offense, but struggled for pretty much the entire night against LSU's defense.

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson — who came into the game leading the league with 2,143 yards passing — hurt his right knee during the second quarter and didn't play the final series of the first half. He returned in the second half, but the Rebels' offense didn't fare much better.

Patterson completed just 10 of 23 passes for 116 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: It's another impressive win for the Tigers, who have resurrected their season with three straight wins following a loss to Troy on Sept. 30. Guice had a huge game on the ground and Darrel Williams added 103 yards rushing and 105 yards receiving. The LSU defense did a great job containing the Ole Miss passing game, which came into Saturday averaging more than 357 yards per game.

Ole Miss: It was a frustrating night for the Rebels, who couldn't get anything going with the passing game. Patterson didn't look the same after his injury, often walking with a slight limp after plays. The Ole Miss defense couldn't stop Guice, who had huge running lanes the entire night.

"We knew to win this game, we've had to stop (Guice) and we didn't," Luke said.

UP NEXT

LSU has a bye week before travelling to face No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 4.

Ole Miss hosts Arkansas next Saturday.

