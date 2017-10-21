Sports

Southern slams winless Jackson State 35-17

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 8:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Austin Howard threw for 180 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as Southern kept Jackson State winless with a 35-17 victory on Saturday night in a game that was delayed more than an hour due to lightning.

Herbert Edwards rushed for 160 yards and a score. The Jaguars (4-3, 1-3 SWAC) had possession for over 35 minutes and outgained Jackson State 379-254.

Howard ran for an 11-yard score in the first quarter and Danny Johnson scored from the 5 in the second for a 14-10 lead with 12:39 to go in the half. Southern scored on a fake field goal attempt on fourth-and-four, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive for a 21-10 lead.

The Tigers (0-6, 0-3) never threatened and are looking for their first win. Jackson State lost to Division II Tuskegee, 33-7, last week.

Jordan Williams had 131 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Jackson State.

