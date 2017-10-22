FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, right, jokes with shortstop Corey Seager during batting practice before Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington. The Dodgers earned a four-day break before the World Series with their quick resolution of the NLCS.
Sports

Dodgers confident SS Seager will be in World Series lineup

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 5:47 PM

LOS ANGELES

Look for Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager to be back in the Los Angeles lineup when the World Series begins.

The All-Star didn't play in the NL Championship Series against the Cubs because of a back injury.

But manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that the team was "very confident" Seager was ready to return. Los Angeles takes on the Houston Astros in the World Series opener Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Depending on how Seager is feeling, he could be the designated hitter for the Dodgers when the Series shifts to Houston for Game 3.

Seager hit .295 with 22 home runs and 77 RBIs, a season after he was the NL Rookie of the Year. He went 3 for 11 with four walks in the NL Division Series against Arizona, but tweaked his back during a slide in Game 3.

Charlie Culberson did well while filling in for Seager during the NLCS. Chris Taylor also saw action at shortstop against the Cubs and was the co-MVP of the series.

