The World Series starts Tuesday: Here’s the schedule and how to watch

The American League champion Houston Astros meet the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2017 World Series Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The matchup pits the two winningest teams in baseball against one another and offers story lines that extend off the diamond as well.
The Dodgers are making their first World Series appearance since the team won its last world championship in 1988. The Astros are making the team’s second-ever trip to the World Series and its first since moving from the NL to the AL in 2013. Many neutral fans, and even some who support the Astros’ rivals the Texas Rangers, have turned their support toward Houston after the city and its surrounding area suffered billions of dollars of loss and damage during Hurricane Harvey.
The Astros wore patches that read “Houston Strong” throughout their seven-game series against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
Game 1 of the #WorldSeries will be the hottest on record, 100° for the first pitch. 2001 was played indoors. #ThisTeam vs. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/hBTNVENXXh— Anthony Yanez (@AnthonyNBCLA) October 23, 2017
First pitch for Tuesday’s Game 1 is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. local time (8:09 p.m. Eastern). If the weather forecast holds, it could be the hottest World Series game ever played, as game time temperatures are expected to be near 100 degrees in L.A.
The Dodgers (104-58 in the regular season) have home field advantage against the Astros (101-61), which means Games 1 and 2 will be played there, along with Games 6 and 7, if they’re necessary. Games 3 and 4 will be played in Houston, as will Game 5 if necessary. Dallas Keuchel (14-5, 2.90 ERA) is the starting pitcher for the visiting Astros in Game 1, while Clayton Kershaw (18-4, 2.31) will start for the Dodgers.
All the games will be aired on FOX, streaming live on the Fox Sports Go app and on MLB.TV, for subscribers. ESPN Radio will cover all World Series games for radio listeners.
The 2017 World Series is the first World Series since 1970 to pit two 100-win teams against each other. It will also pit the possible AL MVP (Astros second baseman Jose Altuve) against the likely NL Rookie of the Year (Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger).
The official hashtags for the 2017 World Series are #WorldSeries, #ThisTeam for the Dodgers, and #EarnHistory for the Astros.
Game
Matchup
Date
Air Time (ET/Site Time)
First Pitch (ET/Site Time)
Network
WS Game 1
HOU @ LAD
Tues., Oct. 24
7:30/4:30 p.m.
8:09/5:09 p.m.
FOX
WS Game 2
HOU @ LAD
Wed., Oct. 25
7:30/4:30 p.m.
8:09/5:09 p.m.
FOX
WS Game 3
LAD @ HOU
Fri., Oct. 27
7:30/6:30 p.m.
8:09/7:09 p.m.
FOX
WS Game 4
LAD @ HOU
Sat., Oct. 28
7:30/6:30 p.m.
8:09/7:09 p.m.
FOX
WS Game 5^
LAD @ HOU
Sun., Oct. 29
8/7 p.m.
8:16/7:16 p.m.
FOX
WS Game 6^
HOU @ LAD
Tues., Oct. 31
7:30/4:30 p.m.
8:09/5:09 p.m.
FOX
WS Game 7^
HOU @ LAD
Wed., Nov. 1
7:30/4:30 p.m.
8:10/5:10 p.m.
FOX
^ If necessary
