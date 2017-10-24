Dave Sarachan to coach US for exhibition at Portugal

FILE - In this July 1, 2017, file photo, U.S. coach Bruce Arena, left, and assistant coach Dave Sarachan watch team introductions for an international friendly soccer match against Ghana in East Hartford, Conn. Sarachan, the top assistant to Arena, will be the interim coach for the United States when the Americans play an exhibition at European champion Portugal on Nov. 14. Arena quit Oct. 13, three days after the Americans lost 2-1 at 99th-ranked Trinidad and Tobago and failed to qualify for next year's World Cup. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo