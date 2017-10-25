UW has a Top 10 defense in every major category but this one

0:46 UW linebacker Tevis Bartlett on UCLA QB Josh Rosen, forcing turnovers Pause

0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail

1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

0:53 JBLM's 100th birthday celebration

3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

3:43 'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks

2:37 Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG

2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety