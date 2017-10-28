San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny
Sports

Penny's career-high 253 lifts San Diego St. over Hawaii 28-7

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:48 PM

HONOLULU

Rashaad Penny ran 30 times for a career-high 253 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday night and San Diego State beat Hawaii 28-7.

Penny led the way with runs on all six plays of a 99-yard drive when the Aztecs (7-2, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) broke away early in the fourth quarter. Penny capped the possession with a 24-yarder followed by 63-yard TD run to make it 28-7 with 13:33 left.

The Rainbow Warriors (3-5, 1-4) struggled to establish their running game. Diocemy Saint Juste had two 200-yard rushing games coming into Saturday, but was contained to just 40 yards on 17 carries by the Aztecs defense.

San Diego State jumped to a 14-0 lead with Juwan Washington's 1-yard run late in the first quarter and Christian Chapman's 16-yard pass to Mikah Holder early in the second.

Dru Brown cut the deficit to 14-7 on a 1-yard keeper for Hawaii in the final minute of the first half.

Penny's first TD run made it 21-7 with 10:23 left in the third quarter.

