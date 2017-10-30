Sports

Jedinak returns for Australia's World Cup match vs Honduras

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 5:24 PM

SYDNEY

Skipper Mile Jedinak has been recalled to Australia's squad for the first time since June to prepare for next month's World Cup intercontinental playoff against Honduras.

The 33-year-old Jedinak was injured and missed the Asian playoff win over Syria which earned the Socceroos a spot in the last-ditch, home-and-away series against Honduras for a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

His return for Aston Villa last weekend in England was enough to earn a spot in the 25-man squad announced by Australia coach Ange Postecoglou on Tuesday.

Mark Milligan and Mathew Leckie, who are suspended for the opening match in San Pedro Sula on Nov. 10, were also included in the squad. The return match will be in Sydney in Nov. 15.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

GM John Schneider on Seahawks' pending trade for Houston LT Duane Brown

GM John Schneider on Seahawks' pending trade for Houston LT Duane Brown 0:46

GM John Schneider on Seahawks' pending trade for Houston LT Duane Brown
Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans 3:10

Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans
UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense 0:38

UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense

View More Video