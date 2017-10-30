Sports

Bulls' Mirotic opts not to have surgery for facial fractures

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 5:26 PM

CHICAGO

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic has decided not to have surgery to repair the broken bones in his face.

Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson tells Chicago's WBBM-AM 780 that Mirotic decided to let the fractures heal on their own. Mirotic suffered several broken bones as well as a concussion when he got into a fight with teammate Bobby Portis during practice on Oct. 17.

The Bulls had said he would likely need surgery and miss four to six weeks. Because of the concussion, Mirotic did not have the operation right away. Paxson says the bones have started to heal so it's "best" not to undergo surgery.

He also says Mirotic will resume light activity — mostly riding a bike — on Tuesday.

Portis was suspended eight games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans

Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans 3:10

Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans
UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense 0:38

UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense
Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard, and thought of crazy Seahawks win over Texans 6:50

Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard, and thought of crazy Seahawks win over Texans

View More Video