Doege, Clair lead Bowling Green past Kent State 44-16

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 8:41 PM

KENT, Ohio

Jarret Doege threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Andrew Clair surpassed 100 yards rushing for the fourth straight game and the two freshmen led Bowling Green to a 44-16 win over Kent State on Tuesday night.

Doege went 14 of 18 for 174 yards, connecting with Datrin Guyton for a 36-yard TD and Teo Redding for a 7-yard score. Clair picked up 111 yards on eight carries, including a 3-yard touchdown to opening the scoring. He is the first back with four-straight 100 yard games for the Falcons (2-3, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) since 2013.

Nate Locke led the defense with five tackles for loss, the first Bowling Green player to do that in seven years. The Falcons had four sacks, three interceptions and their nation-best 13th fumble recovery.

George Bollas completed 16 of 35 passes for 140 yards and ran for 84 with a touchdown for the Golden Flashes (2-7, 1-4).

Bowling Green won for the 60th time in the 85-game series.

