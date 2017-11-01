Russell Wilson’s latest accomplishment: NFC offensive player of the week

Russell Wilson’s done everything else already this week. So why not win a league award?
The NFL announced Wednesday the Seahawks’ quarterback is the NFC offensive player of the week for what he did in rallying Seattle to a wild rally past Houston on Sunday.
This is the sixth time Wilson has won the award, one behind Shaun Alexander for most in team history. Wilson earned it in each season from 2012, when the Seahawks drafted him in the third round, through 2015. He won it twice in Seattle’s Super Bowl season of 2014.
Wilson completed a 18-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with 21 seconds to go to beat the Texans 41-38 on a zany, unforgettable Sunday in Seattle. Those were the last of Wilson’s franchise-record 452 yards passing against the Texans, surpassing Matt Hasselbeck’s mark of 449 yards from a game in 2002.
“First off, (number) 3 is special,” Graham said.
“I knew right then when he made a mistake he was going to come back and make up for it. His will to win and his will to overcome is like no other. It is unbelievable, who he is as a person...
“I mean, it’s crazy because at those moments, 3 has the most confidence you’ve ever seen. It’s just unbelievable, his mindset and his focus at those times, how upbeat he is.
“You believe every time.”
With absolutely no running game to support him or keep the Texans from targeting him--Seattle ran for just 33 yards on 21 carries--Wilson completed 26 of 41 passes. He threw for four touchdowns with one interception.
“If there was ever any doubts about Russell, what he can do, there is no limit,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.
Guess not.
Monday night, Wilson agreed to restructure his contract to create the salary-cap space his team needed to trade with the Texans for three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown.
Tuesday he was making his weekly visit to Seattle Children’s hospital comically dressed as Carroll for Halloween.
Comments