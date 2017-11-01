Another point for Browning? Huskies quarterback could break school touchdown record against Oregon

Leave it to Will Disly to provide the best description of how Jake Browning might feel about picking up another record.
No. 12 Washington’s junior quarterback has thrown 73 career touchdown passes. He’s three away from owning the program’s all-time record.
It’s possible Browning could set the mark when UW (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) hosts Oregon (5-4, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium. The Ducks are 99th in passing defense.
“I mean, he might have people telling him about it, but I don’t think he really cares all too much,” Disly said after Wednesday’s practice. “He broke so many records at Folsom (Calif.) High School that he has enough for two lifetimes.
“He’s just a great player. I think what he cares about is winning.”
Browning, who did not meet with reporters, is one of the team’s more reserved personalities and rarely shows either excitement or frustration.
He is, however, one of the most prolific passers in the school’s 101-year history.
Browning has thrown for 8,088 yards and 73 touchdowns in 34 games. After throwing 16 touchdowns as a freshman, he broke out in 2016 with 43 and helped the Huskies reach the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Through eight games, he’s thrown for 1,703 yards and 14 touchdowns while completing 69 percent of his passes.
“I think it’s his decision making. He doesn’t really try to force anything,” Huskies senior receiver Dante Pettis said of Browning. “If he doesn’t love a throw, he’s going to check out of it and go somewhere else.
“If he’s taking a shot, he has to really love that throw to throw it. I think that helps him not make too many mistakes and keep drives going.”
Those attributes could help the Huskies against the Ducks’ porous secondary.
Even in Oregon’s 41-20 win over Utah last week, Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley still threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ducks have allowed an average of 283.1 yards and a total of 15 touchdowns to quarterbacks over six conference games.
Browning is averaging 218.1 yards which is the lowest of his career. He’s surpassed the 280-yard mark twice this season in wins at Rutgers and Oregon State.
His current statistics don’t take away from what else he brings to the Huskies offense, according to Disly.
“I think a lot of people don’t think of him as a running quarterback, but he extends a lot of plays on Saturday,” Disly said. “Stuff breaks down and he’s able to move around in the pocket.”
Against the Ducks, Browning has had some success. Remember last year?
Browning threw for 306 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for two more in a 70-21 win over the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
The victory snapped UW’s 12-year losing streak to Oregon. It also gained Browning a place in Huskies’ lore when he extended his left index finger while scoring on a 1-yard run. The play has since been referred to as “The Point.”
Huskies coach Chris Petersen wasn’t a fan of the move while Browning later expressed regret. Petersen made Browning do 500 push-ups which led to his teammates, who did like ‘The Point’, pitching in to help their quarterback.
“He is always going and there’s never a time where he’s going to back down, it doesn’t matter what the score is,” Pettis said. “If he’s in the game, he’s going all out.”
