Another point for Browning? Huskies quarterback could break school touchdown record against Oregon

More Videos 3:13 Pete Carroll on Seahawks acquiring LT Duane Brown, getting back CB Jeremy Lane Pause 0:40 Could they be twins? Wilson dresses as coach Pete for Halloween 3:11 LT Duane Brown arrives at Seahawks: 'I'm very happy to be here' 0:40 Pettis on Browning: ‘He’s always going’ 2:22 Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 1:24 Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pettis on Browning: ‘He’s always going’ Washington’s Dante Pettis describes what puts Jake Browning in position to be the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes. Browning is three away from the record. Washington’s Dante Pettis describes what puts Jake Browning in position to be the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes. Browning is three away from the record. Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

Washington’s Dante Pettis describes what puts Jake Browning in position to be the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes. Browning is three away from the record. Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com