Sports

Jones makes 19 saves to lead Sharks past Predators 4-1

Associated Press

November 01, 2017 10:50 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Joonas Donskoi and Mikkel Boedker each had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks past the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Joe Pavelski and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored and Martin Jones made 19 saves for the Sharks, who have won six of eight.

Roman Josi scored for the Predators, who lost their second straight after recording at least a point in six of their previous seven games. Pekka Rinne stopped 19 shots but fell to 11-7-4 against the Sharks.

Donskoi scored an easy goal late in the first period thanks to the work of Boedker, who fired a pass to defenseman Tim Heed at the right side of the crease. Heed tapped a quick pass to Donskoi, who had an open net.

Pavelski redirected a shot from Brenden Dillon midway through the second period to make it 2-0.

Josi picked up the puck from a faceoff and weaved through a bit of traffic before finding the top corner of the net to bring Nashville to 2-1.

The Sharks scored a power-play goal less than four minutes later. Vlasic found the net after taking a pass from Kevin Labanc.

The Predators opened a four-game road trip over six days. The Sharks are in the midst of playing eight of nine at home.

Boedker scored a 4-on-4 goal late in the third period after Chris Tierney won a battle for the puck behind the net and found him open in front.

NOTES: Sharks C Joe Thornton became the 20th NHL player to reach 1,400 points when he assisted on Pavelski's goal. ... Donskoi scored his fourth goal in seven games. ... Heed has points in four of his last five games. ... Josi has six points in his last seven games. ... Predators C Calle Jarnkrok got his 50th career assist. ... Sharks D Joakim Ryan got his first NHL assist on Boedker's goal.

UP NEXT

Predators: At the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Sharks: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

