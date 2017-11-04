Sports

Dr. John Risher, Virginia's oldest statistician, dies

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 4:15 AM

Dr. John Risher, Virginia's oldest living football player and a member of the official statistics crew until this season, has died.

The school says Risher died Friday in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was 107 years old.

Risher graduated in 1932 with a degree in chemistry. He attended UVA's School of Medicine, earning his medical doctorate in 1936.

He also was a member of the 1931 Virginia football team. He saw his only game action in a season-opening 18-0 victory over Roanoke at Lambeth Field, which was the Cavaliers' only victory that season. Risher hurt his ankle a week later and he never saw the field again.

