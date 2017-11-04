Sports

Wilder knocks out Stiverne in 1st round

November 04, 2017 8:53 PM

NEW YORK

Deontay Wilder knocked out the only man who'd ever gone the distance with him, sending Berman Stiverne to the canvas three times in the opening round to defend his WBC heavyweight title Saturday night at Barclays Center.

Wilder entered the ring wearing a gold cape and mask. He looked all business, and was sporting a scowl for the 2 minutes, 59 seconds the fight lasted. After the second knockdown, he yelled at Stiverne's corner to stop the fight.

Instead, the undefeated "Alabama Slammer" did it himself, pummeling Stiverne before finishing him off.

Wilder won the belt from Stiverne in 2015 in a 12-round decision. He repeatedly insisted Stiverne would go down and out early in this one.

Wilder kept his word.

He is 39-0 with 38 knockouts.

