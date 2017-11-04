Records set in Huskies’ commanding 38-3 win over Ducks

Dante Pettis set an NCAA record, Jake Browning tied a school record and, as a whole, No. 12 Washington added to its overall record against a rival in a 38-3 win Saturday over Oregon at Husky Stadium.

The Huskies (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) allowed an opening-drive field goal but would go on to score 38 unanswered points in memorable fashion. UW now leads the series 60-45-5 and have won two in a row against Oregon for the first time since its victories in 2002 and 2003. Oregon then won 12 straight, which ended last season when UW left Eugene with a 70-21 win.

UW’s latest win wasn’t as lopsided as last year, but it did have a bit of flair. The Huskies used a fake reverse which ended with junior tailback Myles Gaskin scoring on a 34-yard run with 3:54 left in the first half.

After Tristan Vizcaino’s 34-yard field goal tied it at 3-3, Pettis went to work by returning a punt for a 64-yard touchdown for a 10-3 lead with 10:05 left. The punt-return score was Pettis’ ninth in his time at UW and it gave him the NCAA record for most in a career.

Pettis was not done. The Huskies, on their first series of the second half, scored again. Browning threw a 47-yard strike to Pettis, giving the Huskies a 24-3 edge with 13:42 remaining.

The Huskies’ next touchdown saw Browning get a step closer to making school history. He entered the game two passing touchdowns shy of tying Keith Price for the most in school history.

Browning picked up his second touchdown pass when Lavon Coleman scored on a 31-yarder for a 31-3 lead with 3:59 left in the third.

Such a large lead allowed the Huskies to rotate its younger players, which set the stage for freshman Salvon Ahmed.

The former four-star prospect, who dazzled in last week’s 44-23 win over UCLA, was at it again. He took a handoff from Browning and broke a few tackles to score on a 58-yard touchdown with 2:17 left in the third.

The Huskies rolled up 247 yards rushing, led by Gaskin’s 123. Browning had 204 yards on 11 of 19 passing with an interception.

UW’s defense made life difficult for Oregon freshman quarterback Braxton Burmeister. He was filling in for Justin Herbert, who has missed the past four weeks recovering from an injured collarbone.

Burmeister could never find comfort. He fumbled the ball earlier in the game and it gave the Huskies’ defense their first turnover in more than two games. UW picked up its second turnover when linebacker Tevis Bartlett intercepted Burmeister with around nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

UW was led by junior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, who finished with 10 tackles while Keishawn Bierria also had eight tackles.