For Seahawks to win, they must stop a Hall of Fame running back one more time

The sun has obviously not begun to set on Adrian Peterson’s NFL career.
In fact, it might just be rising in Arizona.
Peterson set an NFL record Sunday for 30-and-over running backs with 37 rushing attempts and gained 159 yards in the Cardinals’ 20-10 victory at San Francisco. The previous mark was 36, held by Pittsburgh’s Jerome Bettis in 2004.
And now, four days later, Peterson is expected to manage a hefty workload against a physical Seahawks defense for a Thursday Night Football showdown between NFC West rivals.
What would be a manageable workload for the 32-year-old Texas native?
Russell Wilson has an idea.
“I would try and get him 38 (carries),” the Seahawks quarterback said.
“Adrian is ‘AD’ – all day.”
But for Arizona to win without starting quarterback Carson Palmer, Peterson might need to be the focal point of the offense even though the last time he got at least 30 carries in back-to-back games came in 2013.
Why? Since 2013 when Palmer arrived with the Cardinals, the quarterback has missed three career starts against the Seahawks because of injuries.
Expected starter Drew Stanton has two dreadful appearances against Seattle. In those losses, he has totaled 233 passing yards with no touchdown passes and three interceptions.
And in 2014, Ryan Lindley started a game against the Seahawks. He threw for 216 yards and was intercepted once in a 35-6 loss.
“We’ll have to see how it goes (with Peterson),” Arizona coach Bruce Arians said. “He’s a phenomenal athlete. I would not anticipate (him getting) 37 more carries, that is for sure. But we’ll try and watch him — in the first half, especially.”
It will also be a completely different turnaround for the Seahawks defense. Last week, it faced the task of stopping the league’s top passing-down tailback in Chris Thompson, of the Washington Redskins
And now, they get to go toe-to-toe with one of the best power running backs in NFL history in Peterson, who was traded to the Cardinals from New Orleans on Oct. 10 for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.
“This is a style of offense where he should excel in because he is a patient runner ... and he is waiting for somebody to pop out of their gap,” Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “We’ve been very, very disciplined when we’ve played him. We understand the problem he presents. If we stay gap-sound, we should be fine.”
No team has given Peterson more problems in his career than the Seahawks.
In five games with Minnesota against Seattle, he has 93 rushing attempts for 392 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings were 1-4 in those games.
The most recent meeting came in the 2015 NFC Divisional playoffs. He had 23 carries for 45 yards, and his late fumble caused by Kam Chancellor set up Steven Hauschka’s game-winning field goal with eight minutes remaining in the Vikings’ 10-9 loss to Seattle.
“He didn’t do very well against us,” Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark said. “But to still be getting 37 carries in a game, that is a testament to him. That is all respect.
“And that is OK with us. One thing we do ... is stop the run.”
EXTRA POINTS
The Seahawks placed fullback Tre Madden (calf) on the injured reserve list, and promoted linebacker Josh Forrest from the practice squad Tuesday. Forrest was waived by the Los Angeles Rams at the end of preseason, and Seattle signed him Oct. 16. He primarily played special teams with the Rams.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
Comments