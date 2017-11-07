No change at top of CFP rankings; Miami poised to make move

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Georgia defensive back Malkom Parrish 14) wears the "Dawg Spikes" as he is carried off the field after intercepting a pass in the closing moments of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 24-10. Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson held their spots in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and unbeaten Miami moved up three spots to No. 7 before its showdown with the Fighting Irish.