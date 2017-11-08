Who have you got for the Pac-12’s second-best team? USC or WSU?
Pac-12 Rankings: There’s a race brewing ... for second place

By Ryan S. Clark

ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

November 08, 2017 12:44 PM

PAC-12 RANKINGS

1. WASHINGTON (8-1, No. 1 last week)

Last week: Won vs. Oregon, 38-3

This week: Fri. at Stanford

The No. 1 defense in America faces the best running back in the nation.

2. USC (8-2, No. 3)

Last week: Won vs. Arizona, 49-35

This week: Sat. at Colorado

One could argue Auburn or USC is the best two-loss team in the nation.

3. WASHINGTON STATE (8-2, No. 5)

Last week: Won vs. Stanford, 24-21

This week: Sat. at Utah

The receivers – WSU’s Tavares Martin and Utah’s Darren Carrington II – are worth watching Saturday.

4. STANFORD (6-3, No. 2)

Last week: Loss vs. Washington State, 24-21

This week: Fri. vs. Washington

The Cardinal lost their five-game winning streak. Will they go on a two-game losing streak after their game against the Huskies?

5. ARIZONA (6-3, No. 4)

Last week: Loss at USC, 49-35

This week: Sat. vs. Oregon State

Before the loss against the Trojans, the Wildcats’ two previous losses were by a combined nine points.

6. ARIZONA STATE (5-4, No. 6)

Last week: Win vs. Colorado, 41-30

This week: Sat. at. UCLA

It’s looking more and more like the Sun Devils are going to get a chance to meet a certain Mr. Rosen this weekend.

7. UTAH (5-4, No. 10)

Last week: Win at UCLA, 48-17

This week: Sat. vs. Washington State

A four-game losing streak was snapped last week. Now Utes get two consecutive ranked opponents in WSU and UW.

8. OREGON (5-5, No. 7)

Last week: Loss at Washington, 38-3

This week: BYE

A week off could not have come at a better time. The Ducks are left reeling after losing four of their last five games.

9. CALIFORNIA (5-5, No. 11)

Last week: Win vs. Oregon State, 37-23

This week: BYE

The Golden Bears go into their weekend off after coming away with a much-needed win over Oregon State.

10. UCLA (4-5, No. 9)

Last week: Lost at Utah, 48-17

This week: Saturday vs. Arizona State

Josh Rosen or not, this defense has allowed more than 40 points in three of its last four games.

11. COLORADO (5-4, No. 11)

Last week: Loss at Arizona state, 41-30

This week: Saturday vs. USC

Remember when Colorado was contending for the Pac-12 North? Good times.

12. OREGON STATE (1-9, No. 12)

Last week: Lost vs. California

This week: Sat. at Arizona

Is the future brighter? Beavers have the No. 80 recruiting class, per Rivals.

Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark

