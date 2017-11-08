Pac-12 Rankings: There’s a race brewing ... for second place

PAC-12 RANKINGS
1. WASHINGTON (8-1, No. 1 last week)
Last week: Won vs. Oregon, 38-3
This week: Fri. at Stanford
The No. 1 defense in America faces the best running back in the nation.
2. USC (8-2, No. 3)
Last week: Won vs. Arizona, 49-35
This week: Sat. at Colorado
One could argue Auburn or USC is the best two-loss team in the nation.
3. WASHINGTON STATE (8-2, No. 5)
Last week: Won vs. Stanford, 24-21
This week: Sat. at Utah
The receivers – WSU’s Tavares Martin and Utah’s Darren Carrington II – are worth watching Saturday.
4. STANFORD (6-3, No. 2)
Last week: Loss vs. Washington State, 24-21
This week: Fri. vs. Washington
The Cardinal lost their five-game winning streak. Will they go on a two-game losing streak after their game against the Huskies?
5. ARIZONA (6-3, No. 4)
Last week: Loss at USC, 49-35
This week: Sat. vs. Oregon State
Before the loss against the Trojans, the Wildcats’ two previous losses were by a combined nine points.
6. ARIZONA STATE (5-4, No. 6)
Last week: Win vs. Colorado, 41-30
This week: Sat. at. UCLA
It’s looking more and more like the Sun Devils are going to get a chance to meet a certain Mr. Rosen this weekend.
7. UTAH (5-4, No. 10)
Last week: Win at UCLA, 48-17
This week: Sat. vs. Washington State
A four-game losing streak was snapped last week. Now Utes get two consecutive ranked opponents in WSU and UW.
8. OREGON (5-5, No. 7)
Last week: Loss at Washington, 38-3
This week: BYE
A week off could not have come at a better time. The Ducks are left reeling after losing four of their last five games.
9. CALIFORNIA (5-5, No. 11)
Last week: Win vs. Oregon State, 37-23
This week: BYE
The Golden Bears go into their weekend off after coming away with a much-needed win over Oregon State.
10. UCLA (4-5, No. 9)
Last week: Lost at Utah, 48-17
This week: Saturday vs. Arizona State
Josh Rosen or not, this defense has allowed more than 40 points in three of its last four games.
11. COLORADO (5-4, No. 11)
Last week: Loss at Arizona state, 41-30
This week: Saturday vs. USC
Remember when Colorado was contending for the Pac-12 North? Good times.
12. OREGON STATE (1-9, No. 12)
Last week: Lost vs. California
This week: Sat. at Arizona
Is the future brighter? Beavers have the No. 80 recruiting class, per Rivals.
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
