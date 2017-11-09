Larry LaRue
Former TNT columnist Larry LaRue dies

By Dale Phelps

Larry LaRue, a longtime sports writer and columnist for The News Tribune, died Monday during a visit to his wife’s family in California.

LaRue, 68, came to the TNT in 1988 after having covered the Los Angeles Angels, Lakers and Rams for the Long Beach Press-Telegram. He covered the Mariners and major league baseball for more than two decades before finishing his time in Tacoma as a news columnist. He left the paper in 2015.

He received multiple awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors, including top game story in the 2009 contest for the 100,000-250,000 circulation category.

