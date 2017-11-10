Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett lands new 10-year contract

FILE - In This Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, St. Mary's coach Randy Bennett reacts to a referee's call during the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. Freshly ousted with an early exit in the West Coast Conference tournament, Saint Mary's made the quiet flight home and returned to campus. Coach Randy Bennett sent home the seniors and called a team meeting for the underclassmen that began about 10 p.m. He did the talking, for about an hour: The Gaels hadn't been close to good enough and this would be a painful lesson. John Minchillo, File AP Photo