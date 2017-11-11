Sports

Griggs, Smith lead Southern Miss over Rice 43-34

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 4:43 PM

HOUSTON

Kwadra Griggs completed 22 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns and Ito Smith ran for 150 and two scores to propel Southern Mississippi to a 43-34 victory over Rice on Saturday.

Smith now has 1,018 yards rushing this season and he also became the 10th player in FBS history to top 4,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career.

The win makes the Golden Eagles (6-4, 4-2 Conference USA) bowl eligible for a third straight season.

Southern Miss used two Parker Shaunfield field goals and a 51-yard scoring strike from Griggs to Tim Jones to take a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

But Rice (1-9, 1-5) continually fought back behind Nashon Ellerbe, who had 153 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.

Twice Ellerbe had the Owls within two points on TD runs of 17 and 1 yards, but Southern Miss answered with Griggs' 47-yard TD strike to Robertson and Smith's 18-yard TD run with 2:55 to play preserving the win.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford

    Washington offensive lineman Coleman Shelton speaks about what went wrong in a loss to Stanford on Friday.

Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford

Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford 0:47

Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford
Bierria on losing to Stanford: ‘Guys are upset’ 1:19

Bierria on losing to Stanford: ‘Guys are upset’
UW guard Jaylen Nowell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont 0:42

UW guard Jaylen Nowell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont

View More Video