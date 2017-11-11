Sports

Singletary, Whyte help FAU to 6th-straight win, 48-23

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 4:44 PM

RUSTON, La.

Devin Singletary rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns, Kerrith Whyte raced 98 yards to score on a kickoff return — first in program history — and Florida Atlantic cruised to a sixth-straight win, beating Louisiana Tech 48-23 on Saturday.

The victory has the Lane Kiffen-coached Owls (7-3, 6-0 Conference USA) bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 with three games to play. Singletary, who entered the game ranked first in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns, pushed his total to 22 with runs of 3, 2 and 44 yards. Singletary has rushed for 1,360 yards this season, ranked fifth in the nation before the game.

Whyte fielded the kickoff that opened the second half, raced straight up the left hashmark through a gap opened by his blockers, spun 360 degrees to break away from a tackler who'd latched onto his shirttail and bounced toward the sideline and into the clear.

Louisiana Tech (4-6, 2-4) compiled 512 yards on offense.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford

    Washington offensive lineman Coleman Shelton speaks about what went wrong in a loss to Stanford on Friday.

Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford

Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford 0:47

Huskies OL Coleman Shelton on the loss to Stanford
Bierria on losing to Stanford: ‘Guys are upset’ 1:19

Bierria on losing to Stanford: ‘Guys are upset’
UW guard Jaylen Nowell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont 0:42

UW guard Jaylen Nowell and Carlos Johnson talk about team's 86-82 win over Belmont

View More Video