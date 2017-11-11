Sports

South Carolina State upends Hampton 33-15

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 4:44 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C.

LeBron Morris ran for two touchdowns and South Carolina State upended Hampton 33-15 on Saturday afternoon.

Morris had 134 yards on 27 carries for the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-5 MEAC). Dewann Ford threw for 180 yards and a score and Tyler Scandrett kicked a field goal. The Bulldogs amassed 413 total yards while holding Hampton to just 188.

SCSU dominated early, scoring 26 unanswered points including Morris' pair of touchdown runs and Scandrett's 26-yard field goal before halftime and Ford's touchdown throw to De'Montrez Burroughs late in the third quarter.

Hampton finally scored on a 15-yard pass from Delmon Williams to Ronald Bell with 4:28 left in the third and then again late in the fourth on a 9-yard run — and a two-point conversion — by Yahkee Johnson and SCSU led 26-15 with 2:14 remaining. Treyvon Edwards sealed the win for the Bulldogs with a 2-yard scoring run with 18 seconds left.

Williams threw for 119 yards and a score for the Pirates (5-5, 4-3).

