C.J. Prosise joins Sherman on IR, Seahawks add running back from practice squad and Maxwell

Richard Sherman is officially out for the season. C.J. Prosise has joined him.
The Seahawks also made official on Tuesday that they’ve indeed brought back veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell, their starter in 2013 and ‘14, on a one-year contract.
The team also signed running back Mike Davis off the practice squad.
Sherman is having surgery this week to repair the ruptured Achilles tendon he got in Thursday’s win at Arizona. The recovery time is about six months for a return to full activity, according to the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society.
Maxwell, 29, is replacing him on the roster. He was released Oct. 24 by Miami, after starting two games this season and throughout last season for the Dolphins. He played right cornerback in his years with Seattle (2011-14), but Sherman’s spot on the left side is open for him to take--perhaps as soon as Monday night’s home game against Atlanta.
Prosise has only been active for 11 of the 27 games the Seahawks have played since they selected the former Notre Dame wide receiver in the third round of the 2016 draft to be their third-down back. He returned for a high-ankle sprain last week, then left the win over the Cardinals in the second half with a high-ankle sprain on the other leg.
Davis was the Seahawks’ leading rusher during the preseason with 106 yards on 24 carries. The 24-year old was the 49ers’ fourth-round draft choice out of South Carolina in 2015. He is 5 feet 9, 217 pounds and had 54 carries in two seasons for the 49ers.
When the Seahawks signed Davis off waivers from San Francisco in May, that gave them 11 running backs. When they signed Davis back onto the active roster Tuesday, he became their third healthy running back behind Thomas Rawls and former wide receiver J.D. McKissic.
