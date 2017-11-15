Westering era over after 46 seasons with PLU football

For 46 seasons, a Westering has been in charge of Pacific Lutheran University football.
First Frosty and then his son, Scott. And that unique era of small-college coaching greatness ended Wednesday night.
Just four days after the Lutes finished the season with a victory over Lewis & Clark, the university and Scott Westering parted ways. It not only ended his 14-year tenure as the head coach, but 37 seasons overall on PLU’s staff.
Westering was an assistant coach for his legendary father, Frosty, starting in 1981. He became the Lutes offensive coordinator before taking the head coaching job in 2004 after Frosty retired.
Scott Westering could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but said in a released statement: “A Westering has sat on the captain’s chair here for 46 years. We have had a lot of success, and truly made ‘The Big Time’ here at PLU.
“That said, I feel the time is right for me to pass the torch on. I would like to thank PLU for the opportunity and support over the years. It’s been an incredible part of my and our family’s life.”
Westering was a tight end on the Lutes’ first NAIA Division II national championship in 1980, then was an assistant for the school’s next two NAIA crowns in 1987 and 1993.
And on the airplane ride out to Salem, Virginia, for the Lutes’ trip to the 1999 NCAA Division III national title game against Rowan in the Stagg Bowl, Westering was drawing up plays on napkins that he actually ran in the game. PLU won, 42-13.
Known for his creative offensive schemes, Westering had chances to take bigger-school jobs. But he stayed at PLU, helping the school reach the postseason 19 times.
He went 73-54 during his tenure. But the Lutes also had four losing seasons, and finished 4-4 in 2017, tying for fourth in the Northwest Conference.
“We owe Scott a great deal of gratitude for his dedication to the Lutes’ football program,” PLU athletic director Laurie Turner said in a statement.
Assistant head coach Jud Keim has been appointed as the interim coach through the winter as the university sets to launch a national search for its 10th football coach.
Turner said she hopes to have a new head coach in place in the near future.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
Comments