Towson beats Loyola (Md.) 95-72

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:04 PM

BALTIMORE

Brian Starr scored 21, making all seven of his attempts from the field including three 3-pointers, and Towson beat Loyola of Maryland 95-72 on Friday night.

Zane Martin added 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and the Tigers (2-1) shot 61.8 percent (34 of 55).

Cam Gregory had 17 points for the Greyhounds (0-3), who never led after the opening minutes. Towson had its largest lead at 63-30 with 14:57 left.

After Loyola scored the first four points of the game, Towson took the lead for good with a 14-1 run and powered its way to a 45-25 halftime advantage. The Tigers' lead only dipped below 20 points when Andrew Kostecka made a free throw for the Greyhounds to open the second-half scoring.

Justin Gorham had 13 points, and Deshaun Morman and Mike Morsell added 12 each for Towson.

Isaiah Hart scored 14 points and Kostecka added 12 for Loyola.

