Sports

WKU beats Middle Tennessee with game-winning FG in 3 OT

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 10:05 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Ryan Nuss kicked a 37-yarder in the third overtime, and Western Kentucky rallied for a wild 41-38 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night.

Mike White threw for 485 yards and five touchdowns for Western Kentucky (6-5, 4-3 Conference USA). Lucky Jackson, Kylen Towner, and Nacarius Fant each had over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown catch. Fant had a game-high 14 receptions.

Tavares Thomas ran for two touchdowns for Middle Tennessee (5-6, 3-4).

Middle Tennessee's Brent Stockstill threw a touchdown pass and Darius Harris scored on a 40-yard fumble return to give the Blue Raiders a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. White then threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Hilltoppers before Thomas's 2-yard run tied it 24-24 with about five minutes left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The teams traded touchdowns in the first two overtimes. Middle Tennessee's Canon Rooker hooked a 42-yard field-goal attempt before Nuss, a junior, ended it with his first career walk-off field goal.

The Hilltoppers have won three of the last four overtime games between the teams dating back to 2011.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Byron Maxwell's return, says Jeremy Lane will start

Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Byron Maxwell's return, says Jeremy Lane will start

Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Byron Maxwell's return, says Jeremy Lane will start 2:34

Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Byron Maxwell's return, says Jeremy Lane will start
Seahawks Wilson says he could barely talk, eat solid food for days because of nearly broken jaw 3:00

Seahawks Wilson says he could barely talk, eat solid food for days because of nearly broken jaw
Earl Thomas says he was fighting himself mentally while out injured last two Seahawks games 2:40

Earl Thomas says he was fighting himself mentally while out injured last two Seahawks games

View More Video