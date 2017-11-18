“Thank you for all the prayers”: Report says Kam Chancellor expected to be out for Seahawks’ season

This is why Earl Thomas was talking about career mortality for the “Legion of Boom.”
This is why these guys seek--and hold out for--every guaranteed dollar the NFL will offer. They never know when and how suddenly it can all end.
Kam Chancellor is expected to join Richard Sherman as out for the remainder of this Seahawks season because of a neck injury, according to a report Saturday morning by Mike Garafolo of the league-owner NFL Network, citing sources.
Chancellor went on his social-media accounts Saturday morning.
Never miss a local story.
The best is yet to come. Thank you for all the prayers and messages. Gods Grace is all you can ask for— The Enforcer (@Kam_Chancellor) November 18, 2017
Coach Pete Carroll was expected to address Chancellor’s situation following practice Saturday afternoon
This picture has been forming for more than a week.
Chancellor has not practiced since he was injured making a tackle on Arizona’s Andre Ellington with just over 2 minutes remaining in Seattle’s win last week at the Cardinals. Carroll has said Chancellor has a “stinger,” a nerve issue in his neck.
While Bradley McDougald was practicing Thursday to be the starting strong safety for Chancellor Monday night against Atlanta, Chancellor and his wife entered team headquarters. Instead of going to the indoor field to see his teammates or the locker room, they went directly upstairs. That’s where general manager John Schneider and other team executives have their offices.
This would be the fourth consecutive season that the hard-hitting, relentless Chancellor, 29, has missed multiple games because of injuries. An original memeber along with Thomas and Sherman of Seattle’s famed “Legion of Boom” defensive secondary, Chancellor signed a contract extension in August that got him $25 million guaranteed. He held out through training camp and the first two games of the 2015 season while seeking more guaranteed cash.
Friday, Chancellor’s third day missing practice this week, Thomas talked about how his “Legion” is changing.
Sherman had surgery Wednesday for a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was wheeling around the locker room and practice field Friday on a knee scooter while Jeremy Lane and Byron Maxwell competed to replace his at left cornerback. It’s been likely all week Chancellor is going to miss at least Monday night’s game against Atlanta if not more. Thomas admitted he was fighting himself mentally the last two weeks while missing two games with a pulled hamstring.
It all leaves Thomas, like Sherman a three-time All-Pro, contemplating the career mortality of their "Legion of Boom."
The first 11 games Thomas has missed of his eight-year career have come within the last 12 months.
The Seahawks prepared for this in May, when they drafted defensive backs with four of their first eight draft picks. But this changing of the older guard has come perhaps sooner than the team expected.
Not only are their defensive stars not 25 anymore. Some of them aren’t even able to be on the field.
"Yeah, slowly but surely," Thomas said. "We are getting thin as far as that group. You can’t control that. It’s the nature of the game. It’s a violent game and guys play 100 percent every play, so it happens.
"But the younger guys, you know it is going to be a culture, because we have set the standard. They see it, the way we practice, they see it.
"Even when we are gone, they are still going to be good."
But not as good as what Seattle’s had for the last six years.
Comments