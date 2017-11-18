Sports

San Diego coasts to 35-7 win over Marist

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 05:30 PM

SAN DIEGO

Anthony Lawrence connected with Justin Priest for two touchdowns Saturday and San Diego beat Marist 35-7 to go undefeated in Pioneer Football League matchups for the second straight season.

Zach Nelson, Blake Martin and Emilio Martinez all had rushing TDs for San Diego (9-2, 8-0), which clinched the league title last week with a 63-7 win over Davidson to qualify for the FCS playoffs.

Lawrence finished 13 of 26 for 119 yards and had an interception. Priest had six catches for 51 yards, including the 7- and 12-yard TD grabs.

Marist (4-7, 3-5) outgained the Torreros 305-271 but had three turnovers.

Jacob Hallenbeck was 13-of-28 passing for 240 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown throw to Juston Christian, who finished with three catches for 105 yards.

