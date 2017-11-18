Sports

UNC Wilmington holds off Campbell's late rally, wins 88-84

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 06:56 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C.

Jordon Talley scored 18 points and had 14 assists to help UNC Wilmington hold off Campbell for an 88-84 victory on Saturday night.

Jaylen Fornes added 18 points for UNC Wilmington (2-1). Ty Taylor had 17 points and Devontae Cacok chipped in 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Marcus Burk scored a career-high 33 points and made eight 3-pointers to lead Campbell (1-2). Chris Clemons added 17 points.

Talley's 3-pointer tied the game 64-64 with seven minutes left, sparking a 24-11 surge for an 85-75 Seahawks' lead with 53 seconds left. Talley scored 10 points and Fornes had seven points during the stretch.

Burk scored all nine points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, during a 9-2 spurt to pull the Camels to 87-84 with 16 seconds to play. JaQuel Richmond, who finished with five points, split a pair of free throws to seal it for the Seahawks.

