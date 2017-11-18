Sports

Canda's career night leads Portland State over UC Riverside

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 06:57 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Bryce Canda had a career-high 20 points to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals on Saturday and Portland State beat UC Riverside 94-82.

The Vikings (3-0) took the lead for good during a 17-3 run that ended at 37-27 on Deontae North's 3-pointer with 4:09 left in the first half. The lead stayed around 10 for most of the second half until Chance Murray pulled the Highlanders (1-2) within 83-76 on a 3-point play with 3:11 to go.

Ajani Kennedy added a 3 that cut the deficit to six, but Portland State made 11 of 16 free throws during the final 2:37.

Canda was 3 of 7 from 3-point range and the Vikings made 12 of 30 from the arc. North scored 15 points, Ryan Edwards added 14, Michael Mayhew 13 and Deante Strickland 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kennedy made all six of his field-goal attempts, including a pair of 3s, and finished with 18 points to lead the Highlanders. Dikymbe Martin added 15 points, Brandon Rosser scored 14 and Alex Larsson 13.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll: Seahawks weight options on whats next for Kam Chancellor

    The Seahawks’ strong safety hasn’t practiced since he got a neck stinger nerve injury late in last week’s win at Arizona. An NFL Network report says Chancellor is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Pete Carroll: Seahawks weight options on whats next for Kam Chancellor

Pete Carroll: Seahawks weight options on whats next for Kam Chancellor 3:32

Pete Carroll: Seahawks weight options on whats next for Kam Chancellor
Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals 2:42

Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals
Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Byron Maxwell's return, says Jeremy Lane will start 2:34

Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Byron Maxwell's return, says Jeremy Lane will start

View More Video