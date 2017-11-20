Florida, FSU prepare for rare matchup as losing teams

FILE-This Oct. 29, 2016, file photo shows Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher shouting instructions during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Clemson in Tallahassee, Fla. With the regular season winding down, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s bowl picture is still unclear. The ACC enters the 12th week of the season with 13 of its 14 teams still in the hunt for bowl berths. Mark Wallheiser, File AP Photo