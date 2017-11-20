Sports

Utah Valley wins 97-52 on Manyang's career night

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:03 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

OREM, Utah

Akolda Manyang scored a career-high 20 points, on 9-of-11 shooting, with 11 rebounds, Kenneth Ogbe added 16 with four 3-pointers and Utah Valley never trailed in its 97-52 win over NAIA Eastern Oregon on Monday night.

Ogbe hit his fourth 3-pointer for a 66-32 second-half lead, Cory Calvert hit a 3 for a 49-point lead with 8:01 to go, and the Wolverines (3-2) cruised.

Isaac Neilson scored 15 points, Calvert and Jake Toolson added 11 apiece. Utah Valley outrebounded the Mountaineers 50-25 and outscored them 58-12 in the paint.

Ogbe's 3-pointer to open the game sparked a 28-4 Utah Valley (2-2) run — during which he also hit back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup — and Utah Valley commanded a 57-24 halftime lead behind 14 points from the 7-foot Manyang and Ogbe's 13 after shooting 71.9 percent from the field (23 of 32).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Max McCullough, Jordan May and Peter Hamilton scored nine apiece for Eastern Oregon (8-1).

It was the first time the teams played each other.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah

    Washington coach Chris Petersen met with reporters Monday and discussed the 33-30 win

Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah

Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah 1:19

Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah
Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah 0:50

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah
Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup 1:05

Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup

View More Video