Jones, Fraser score 24, No. 15 Maryland women rout Howard

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:36 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Stephanie Jones and Brianna Fraser scored 24 points apiece and Blair Watson had 18, all career highs, and No. 15 Maryland coasted to a 111-49 win over Howard on Tuesday night.

Kristen Confroy had her second career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Fraser had a career-high 11 boards for her second double-double for the Terrapins (3-2).

Maryland made 11 of 20 3-pointers and shot 55 percent overall (41 for 75) on the way to the most points since beating Cal State Bakersfield 114-83 on Nov. 26, 2011. The Terps had a 53-32 rebounding advantage and forced 25 turnovers while holding the Bison (0-4) to 29 percent shooting (16 of 55).

Maryland scored the first seven points of the game and scored 11 straight that turned into a 25-2 run to close the first quarter with a 33-6 lead. Jones had 13. The Terps pushed the lead to 40 in the second quarter and were up 56-19 at the half. They made it 91-36 after three quarters and the lead reached 69 after a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Asia McCants had 10 for Howard.

