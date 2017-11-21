Sports

Caruthers leads balanced Buffalo past UAB 96-91 in overtime

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:38 PM



GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands

Davonta Jordan kicked off the overtime period with a layup, all Buffalo's remaining points came at the foul line and the Bulls rebounded from their first loss this season with a 96-91 win over UAB in OT at the Caymans Challenge on Tuesday night.

Buffalo (3-1) recovered from a 73-67 loss to 12th-ranked Cincinnati to open the tournament on Monday.

After falling behind so quickly in the OT — Buffalo went up four in the first minute — UAB tried to catch up from long range but missed four 3-point attempts before Jalen Perry connected. But by then Buffalo was up by six with 28 seconds left.

Perry had been fouled in the waning seconds of regulation and made two free throws to tie, 82-82 and force overtime.

Dontay Caruthers scored 23 points with four 3-pointers to lead Buffalo, Jeremy Harris added 17, CJ Massinburg 16, Nick Perkins 14 and Jordan 13. The Bulls converted 18 of 26 at the free throw line.

Chris Cokley scored 24, Perry and Zack Bryant 16 each for UAB (3-2).

