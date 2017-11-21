Sports

Mt. St. Mary's outlasts York College 91-80

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:04 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 12 MINUTES AGO

EMMITSBURG, Md.

Junior Robinson made all 10 of his free throws and scored a season-high 27 points and freshman Jonah Antonio posted career highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mt. St. Mary's to a 91-80 victory over Division III-member York College (PA) on Tuesday night.

Donald Carey also finished with a double-double for the Mountaineers (2-3), handing out 12 assists to go with 11 points. Greg Alexander hit four 3-pointers and scored 15.

Robinson nailed a 3-pointer on Mt. St. Mary's first possession and the Mountaineers never trailed. Mt. St. Mary's knocked down 45.5 percent (15 of 33) of its 3-pointers, led by the 6-of-9 effort from Antonio.

Jared Wagner hit 9 of 16 from the floor, including 3 of 5 from long range, and scored 23 to pace the Spartans. Jason Bady added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Dalton Myers scored 14. Matt Scamuffo finished with 10 points, but was just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

    The Seahawks trailed Atlanta 14-0 minutes into the game and never fully recovered.

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football 1:13

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football
Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor 1:04

Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor
Gregg Bell on the injuries and decisions that led to Seahawks' loss to Atlanta 7:20

Gregg Bell on the injuries and decisions that led to Seahawks' loss to Atlanta

View More Video