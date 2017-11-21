Nelson, Motuzis lead American past New Hampshire, 74-70

Sports

DURHAM, N.H.

Sa'eed Nelson and Larry Motuzis combined to score 46 point and grab 15 rebounds to power American University to its first win, a 74-70 win at New Hampshire Tuesday night.

Nelson knocked down 15 points in the first half to stake American to a 46-32 lead at the break.

Nelson hit 8 of 20 shots from the field, including 4 of 9 from deep to finish with 26 points and eight rebounds. Motuzis made 4 of 12 shots from deep and added 20 points.

American (1-3) shot 23 of 54 from the field, including 11 of 30 from deep.

Coming off a strong showing against No. 8 Florida, dropping a 70-63 decision, the Wildcats dropped their first game on their home floor. Iba Camara scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead New Hampshire (1-3). Tanner Leissner added 18 points by converting 13 of 20 free-throw attempts.

