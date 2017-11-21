Sports

Central Arkansas beats South Carolina State 73-64

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:39 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C.

Jordan Howard scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half to help Central Arkansas pull away and beat South Carolina State 73-64 on Tuesday night.

Howard made two 3-pointers and was 12 of 13 from the line in the second half. Darraja Parnell added 10 of his 14 points in the second for Central Arkansas (3-2).

Donte Wright made 6 of 12 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead South Carolina State (0-5). Ian Kinard added 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

South Carolina State had its last lead, 40-37, with 14:22 to play. The Bears used a 14-0 run for a 51-40 lead. Parnell scored five points and Howard made a 3 during the stretch. The Bulldogs pulled to 51-50 but didn't get closer.

Central Arkansas shot 54 percent (14 of 26) compared to the Bulldogs 35 percent (12-of-34 shooting) in the second half.

