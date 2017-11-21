Sports

Ross scores 21 to help Pepperdine slip past Oral Roberts

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOS ANGELES

Colbey Ross scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half to help Pepperdine overcome a 15-point deficit and beat Oral Roberts 80-76 on Tuesday night.

Ross, a freshman who scored a career-high 25 points in a win over UC Santa Barbara on Monday, finished 7-of-10 shooting, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, hit 5-of-6 free throw and had six assists. Kameron Edwards scored 14 points before fouling out with nearly four minutes to go and Trae Berhow had 12 points and eight rebounds for Pepperdine (2-3).

Ross scored 16 points — including the final 11 — during a 20-7 run that gave the Waves their first lead, 64-62, since midway through the first half with nearly seven minutes to play. Albert Owens made two layups as Oral Roberts took a one-point lead about two minutes later, but Edwards converted a 3-point play to spark a 10-4, during which the Golden Hurricane made just one field goal, over the next four minutes to make it 77-72 with a minute to go. Emmanuel Nzekwesi was fouled as he hit a jumper that pulled Oral Roberts within two points with seven seconds left, but missed the ensuing free throw and Jade' Smith made two foul shots — his only points of the game — to seal it.

Nzekwesi had 17 points and Owens scored 16 to lead five Oral Roberts players in double figures.

Pepperdine trailed 40-33 at halftime but shot 61.5 percent (16 of 26) in after the break.

