Sports

Officials report racial taunts during girl's soccer game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 02:36 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

Officials at a Connecticut school say a group of students directed racial taunts toward the opposing team at a girls soccer playoff game.

The Hartford Courant reports officials at Windsor High School launched an investigation after a parent complained of St. Joseph High School fans singing the Toto song "Africa" at their players Nov. 7. Half of the Windsor players are students of color.

Windsor Superintendent Craig Cooke says he confirmed the taunts after a series of interviews with students. He says he issued a complaint to officials with the state Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

Conference director Karissa Niehoff says she has not seen the complaint yet. But she says the school could be fined or prohibited from competing if found in violation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

    The Seahawks trailed Atlanta 14-0 minutes into the game and never fully recovered.

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football 1:13

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football
Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor 1:04

Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor
Gregg Bell on the injuries and decisions that led to Seahawks' loss to Atlanta 7:20

Gregg Bell on the injuries and decisions that led to Seahawks' loss to Atlanta

View More Video