A look at Seahawks next opponent: San Francisco 49ers

SEAHAWKS’ NEXT OPPONENT
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers (1-9)
1:05 p.m. Sunday, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, Ch. 13
Line: Seahawks by 7.
Against the Seahawks: The 49ers trail the series 23-15 and have lost eight straight. The Niners’ last win over Seattle was on Dec. 8, 2013, 19-17 at Candlestick Park. Phil Dawson kicked a 22-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining.
What to know: The 49ers are coming off their bye last weekend and their first win, Nov. 12 at home over the New York Giants . That ended the longest winless start to a season in team history. … This could be the San Francisco debut of Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady’s former backup the 49ers acquired three weeks ago in a trade with New England. General manager John Lynch told Bay Area media on Tuesday it will be first-year coach Kyle Shanahan’s call he’s yet to make. Lynch praised the progress Garoppolo has made learning Shanahan’s offense – but also raved about the performance the past five games by rookie QB C.J. Beathard. … Beathard has completed 54.3 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and five interceptions while going 1-4 as San Francisco’s starter. He’s also been sacked 16 times in his first four games before staying clean for the first time last weekend in beating the Giants. … He completed 19 of 25 throws against New York, his first time over 58 percent, for 288 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. … Carlos Hyde is 11th in the NFL with 592 yards rushing. Hyde has 197 more yards rushing this season than the four running backs on Seattle’s active roster (Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, J.D. McKissic and Mike Davis) combined. …. Hyde also leads San Francisco in receptions with 42. … The 49ers are 22nd in total offense, 22nd in rushing, 16th in passing and tied for 27th in scoring. … The bigger issues have been on defense. San Francisco 31st against the run and 29th in points allowed. … The Niners have allowed the Rams to score 41 points, the Cowboys to score 40 and the Eagles to score 33. Their best game defensively was at Seattle in September. The 12 points they allowed that day remains their season low. … Arik Armstead, one of their top pass rushers, has gone on injured reserve since Seattle last played the 49ers. … Elvis Dumervil leads them in sacks with 4½.
Quotable: “When you watch C.J. Beathard the other day, it looked like he could be our guy,” 49ers GM John Lynch Tuesday while also discussing Garoppolo, per The Sacramento Bee.
