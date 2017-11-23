Sports

Washington State edges Saint Joe's 75-71 on late 3-pointer

AP Sports Writer

November 23, 2017 05:30 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

FULLERTON, Calif.

Malachi Flynn hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, lifting Washington State to a 75-71 victory over Saint Joseph's after the Cougars rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy on Thursday.

Robert Franks scored 19 points and Viont'e Daniels added 17 points for the Cougars (4-0), who earned their third comeback win of the season.

Shavar Newkirk led Saint Joe's with 24 points, but he turned the ball over with 2.5 seconds left and he missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Cougars made 16 3-pointers, led by Daniels who sank 5 of 6. Flynn and Carter Skaggs had three each.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saint Joe's took a 36-16 lead in the first half after a 23-0 run. The Cougars missed 10 straight shots over a 6½-minute stretch and eventually trailed 38-24 at halftime.

Washington State played like a different team in the final 20 minutes, making 10 3-pointers.

After Franks hit a 3-pointer, Newkirk made four straight free throws to pull Saint Joe's into a 69-all tie.

Franks made a free throw and missed the second for a 70-69 lead. Newkirk's two free throws gave the Hawks (2-2) their last lead at 71-70.

Flynn tossed up the go-ahead 3 with the shot clock winding down and Daniels made two free throws to seal the win with 2 seconds left.

BIG PICTURE

Playing on Thanksgiving hasn't worked out well for the Hawks. They also lost on the holiday to Western Kentucky in the 2014 NIT Season Tip-Off.

The Cougars came in averaging 48.3 points in the second half compared to just 28.3 in the first.

UP NEXT

Saint Joseph's: Moves on to play Harvard in the consolation round on Friday.

Washington State: Advances to face No. 21 Saint Mary's in the championship bracket on Friday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Timberline's Michael Barnes is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area football player of the year

    Timberline’s Michael Barnes, a two-way star, is The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area football player of the year.

Timberline's Michael Barnes is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area football player of the year

Timberline's Michael Barnes is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area football player of the year 2:06

Timberline's Michael Barnes is The Olympian's 2017 All-Area football player of the year
Pete Carroll: Russell Wilsons 2:19

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilsons "huge impact," his decisions late in Seahawks' loss
Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football 1:13

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

View More Video