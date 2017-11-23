Terrell lifts Rhode Island past No. 20 Seton Hall, 75-74

Jared Terrell made a running layup with 5.2 seconds left to give Rhode Island a 75-74 victory over No. 20 Seton Hall on Thursday night in the second game of the Preseason NIT.
Terrell finished with 32 points to help the Rams improve to 3-1. Stanford Robinson added 15 points.
Myles Powell led the Pirates (4-1) with 21 points. Angel Delgado had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Khadeen Carrington and Desi Rodriguez had 12 points each.
Following Terrell's layup, Seton Hall inbounded the ball to Carrington, who raced up court but lost his dribble and the Pirates were unable to recover the loose ball before the buzzer sounded.
Never miss a local story.
Trailing by nine at halftime, Seton Hall outscored Rhode Island 27-17 in a 14:06 span to take the lead at 72-71. Carrington made two free throws with 5:54 left to give the Pirates their first lead since his jumper 5:09 into the game.
Defense was both the cause and effect for Seton Hall's turnaround. Specifically, the Pirates played defense in the second half after surrendering 60.7 percent (17 of 28) shooting from the field — including 77.8 percent (7 of 9) from 3-point range — —in the first 20 minutes.
The Rams regained the the lead, 73-72, on Andre Berry's layup with 4:05 left. The lead lasted for 2:02 until Ismael Sanogo's layup gave Seton Hall a one-point advantage.
BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: The Pirates entered the game having yielded just 254 points_or an average of 63.5 points per game_in winning their first four games. Against Rhode Island, Seton Hall allowed 54 points in the first half and the Rams broke the 64-point barrier with 11:03 left in the second half on Jared Terrell's 3 in front of the Rhode Island bench.
Rhode Island: The Rams authored an otherworldly offensive performance — in the first half. Rhode Island scored 54 points on 60.7 percent shooting. But college basketball is a two-half game and, in the second, Rhode Island only made 8 of 31 shots from the field.
NOTABLE
Seton Hall Fell to 7-2 against Rhode Island
Rhode Island: The second of two games at Brooklyn's Barclays Center also marked the second time Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley coached against his alma mater. Hurley scored 1,070 points in five years at Seton Hall.
UP NEXT
Seton Hall: Plays Vanderbilt in the consolation game Friday.
Rhode Island: Plays Virginia in the championship Friday.
Comments