Eskimos QB Mike Reilly honored as CFL's outstanding player

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 07:07 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly is the Canadian Football League's outstanding player.

Reilly received the award Thursday night at the annual awards banquet.

The former Central Washington star started all 18 regular-season games and led Edmonton to the third spot in the West Division. He led the CFL in passing (5,830 yards) and tied Ottawa's Trevor Harris for the lead in TD passes (30). Reilly also ran for 12 TDs.

Toronto quarterback Ricky Ray was the other finalist. He will lead the Argonauts in the Grey Cup on Sunday in Ottawa against Calgary.

Marc Trestman was selected coach of the year in his first season with Toronto. He also won in 2009 with Montreal.

