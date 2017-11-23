Georgia rallies to beat CS Fullerton 64-57 in Wooden Legacy

3:09 Olympia blockade discussed at council meeting Pause

1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail

7:20 Gregg Bell on the injuries and decisions that led to Seahawks' loss to Atlanta

1:04 Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor

1:44 Mike Davis on his Seahawks' debut - and when he learned he was starting at running back

2:19 Pete Carroll: Russell Wilsons "huge impact," his decisions late in Seahawks' loss

2:13 Earl Thomas on Seahawks' loss without Sherman and Chancellor - and the officiating

1:22 Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh talks about 52-yard field goal miss in final seconds against Atlanta

1:13 Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football