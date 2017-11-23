Alaska Anchorage downs Santa Clara 78-73 in OT

3:09 Olympia blockade discussed at council meeting Pause

0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:03 Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball?

7:20 Gregg Bell on the injuries and decisions that led to Seahawks' loss to Atlanta

1:04 Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor

1:44 Mike Davis on his Seahawks' debut - and when he learned he was starting at running back